Every day we are more surprised with new data from Spider-Man: no way home. For Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, the Marvel production showed off and went to great lengths to keep everything under wraps.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spiderman: No Way Home. Photo: Marvel Studios

So much so that no one knew if the first two versions of the arachnid heroes were on the film, to the point that fans were only waiting to see three Tom Holland. There really were a lot of memes in reference to the latter; However, in the end, the fans were surprised in the movie theaters.

YOU CAN SEE: No way home, online premiere: where and how to watch Spider-Man 3 via streaming?

A couple of days ago, images of the double of Andrew Garfield’s double official in Spiderman: no way home went viral. Although it sounds funny, it is, in Hollywood there is a replacement for everyone: if at a certain moment a stunt double is not available, they must find another.

Omar Zaki, twice the double of Andrew Garfield, in the Spiderman suit. Photo: Instagram / @ omarzaki0

This was the opportunity for American Omar Zaki, who replaced Andrew Garfield’s stunt double, since neither the actor nor the main stunt double had time. Zaki, through his Instagram, posted images with the main character’s original costume.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield reveals why Tom Holland was jealous of him in No way home

In addition, in the description of the photos he clarified that he is not the double official, but that it was only a sudden occasion as he fit the suit perfectly.

Omar Zaki, twice the double of Andrew Garfield, in the Spiderman suit. Photo: Instagram / @ omarzaki0

On the other hand, he commented that he did refilmations of two scenes. One of them he shared with Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland. The other was action, but did not have a final cut.