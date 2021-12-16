Situation map. We are in phase 4 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). The delay in the premiere of ‘Black Widow’ due to the pandemic was just a mirage before the avalanche of films and series that the factory owned by Disney launches without rest: ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’,’ Scarlet Witch and Vision ‘,’ Falcon and the Winter Soldier ‘,’ Loki ‘,’ Hawkeye ‘… The perfect excuse is the’ multiverse ‘, the parallel or alternative universe in which characters and plots are mixed. They have a place even dead superheroes and defeated villains.

Just a month after the lead ‘Eternals’ comes the third installment of Spider-Man starring Tom Holland. Before him there was a Spider-Man trilogy directed by Sam Raimi with Tobey Maguire and two chapters by Marc Webb with Andrew Garfield. The map to guide us between franchises does not hide that Sony has in its hand to save a few cinemas under minimums by the covid. The pre-sale of tickets makes you trust that the friendly and entertaining ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will achieve a bulky box office.

An image from ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.



Holland’s youth has marked this latest arachnid trilogy, closer to student comedies than to the epic of tormented heroes. For the first time the identity of Peter Parker is unmasked and he cannot lead a normal life. So he turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) … who next May will have his second film as the lead. And so on to infinity.