Spider-Man: No Way Home, very famous film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe which had a huge success in theaters, has recently been explored with some concept art in which, with great surprise, appears heroin America Chavez that would have anticipated and not a little his debut on the big screen.

The film was released in Italy on December 15 bringing millions of fans to fill the halls. This is the 27th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which, in addition to Tom Holland, are present Andrew Garfield And Tobey Maguire, our “friendly neighborhood hero’s” (to find out more, please read our review).

In the last few hours on a Instagram page A Tweet was posted by comic.capital in which you can see the latest concept art of the film, in which, among the various characters we have seen together with Spider-Man, there had to be America Chavez. For those unfamiliar with it, America is aLatin American heroine with the power of super strength, of flight, but above all it can create portals in the multiverse.

Thanks to her powers, she is the perfect candidate to work with Doctor Strange. In fact, he will make his live action debut with the actress Xochitl Gomez, with Benedict Cumberbatch – as Doctor Strange.

The choice of having preferred Doctor Strange to America Chavez in Spider-Man: No Way Home it is not clear: the concept art leaves us only to imagine what would have changed (who knows if in another multiverse the film would have followed this trend). The images were created by the artists Maciej Kuciara And Marek Okon, all of which confirmed the assumptions that America should have had a role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the meantime, waiting for news on how the adventures of Spider-Man will continue, we refer you to our article in which we have deepened the Easter Egg present in the film and various theories.