It’s almost half a year since spider-man: No Way Home It reached all the cinemas in the world, and although it is a premiere that no one missed, many fans want to relive it over and over again on streaming services. And now, after a long wait, the platform that will make a space for the film has been confirmed and also has a release date.

The person in charge of broadcasting the film in Latin America will be neither more nor less than hbo maxa service that has already hosted some other adaptations of the character, including those of Tobey Macguire Y Andrew Garfield. This was made known through their official social networks, having as an accompaniment their day of arrival, the next July 22.

Thank you for your suggestions, comments, and some threats. Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives on July 22. pic.twitter.com/hLQv5UGgvJ — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) May 24, 2022

In fact, many users wondered why it took so long to enter Spider-Man: No Way Home a hbo max, since the platform has a policy of integrating movie premieres after 45 days have elapsed. And this has a special clause, since it is emphasized that it only happens with tapes of Warner Bros.

For those not aware, the film has been one of the highest grossing in the world of Marvelthus surpassing great successes of the stature of Avengers: Endgamewhich lost its throne last December 2021. This was due to the fact that it generated a lot of expectation since its advances, so fans and non-fans attended to fill the rooms of the world.

Via: hbo max