Spider-Man: no way home is just a few months away from being released to the delight of millions of arachnid fans. In an interview conducted by Variety, Alfred Molina confirmed that he will return as Dr. Octopus , antagonist of Spider-Man 2, released in 2004.

“When we were filming it, we all had orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big secret. But, you know, it’s on the internet. In fact, I described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood! ”Said the actor.

In addition, he was asked how they would explain his return, since the villain died in the installment directed by Sam Raimi and he only managed to answer that the director told him: “In this universe, one does not really die.”

He also revealed that he asked Jon watts, director of No way home, how they were going to deal with the fact that at 67 years old he has already aged since the 2004 film.

“He just looked at me and said, ‘Did you see what we did to Bob Downey Jr. and Sam Jackson?’ They made Robert De Niro’s face younger, but when he was fighting, he looked like an older guy. “

Finally, he said that he is excited to reprise the role of Otto Octavius ​​after more than a decade: “It was wonderful, it was very interesting to come back after 17 years to play the same role, given that now I have two chins, a wattle, legs of rooster and a slightly sloppy back ”, concluded Molina.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released on December 16, 2021 and will bring several actors who worked in previous superhero films. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina are two of the confirmed performers who will reprise the roles of Electro and Dr. Octopus, respectively.