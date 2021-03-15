googletag.pubads (). definePassback (‘/ 138871148 / tierragamer.mw.1×1.vslider’, [1, 1]) .setClickUrl (“%% CLICK_URL_UNESC %%”). set (“page_url”, “https://www.tierragamer.com/”) .display ();

Is the future of Spider-Man’s most important nemesis already made up?

Spider-man He has gone through three stages in the cinema; the one that put Tobey Maquire in the arachnid suit through three movies that many fans love; then came Andrew Garfield that he didn’t do it badly, but it wasn’t extraordinary either; and in the end we have Tom holland, who is going for his third movie.

Now that the character is well established, not just within the plans of Sony Pictures, also in Marvel studios, we have not seen that Spider-man present to his arch nemesis, the Green Goblin. It must be remembered that this character was key in the films directed by Sam raimi and that, since then, has not appeared on the big screen again.

Okay, now that the production of Spider-Man: No Way Home is underway, the possibility of having the addition of the Green Goblin Y Norman osborn. According to the information available, it is managed that Bryan cranston whoever takes that role.

So far, this is just a rumor and we can’t confirm anything for him. Spider-Man: No War Home, especially when the villain could be the Hobgoblin, also known as the Duende.

How would you introduce Spider-Man’s Norman Osborn into the MCU?

For many years, various fans have handled the possibility of putting Bryan cranston to the world of Marvel studios like the Green Goblin of Spider-manHowever, that was just a ‘Fan Castinng’. Now how could this be a reality?

According to the reports, Kevin Feige does not want the Green Goblin, look for Norman osborn, but not as a kind of ‘bad’, but an antihero who would be part of the team of the Thunderbolt, a formation armed by villains who have reformed.

Somehow, Marvel studios prefer to get to Norman osborn than to own Green Goblin since they do not have the rights to the character and Sony Pictures does.

Sounds like a complicated task, but Kevin Feige seeks to give a restart to Norman osborn not since Spider-man, rather focused on Thunderbolts, which would be the Suicide Squad of Marvel. We will see if this becomes a reality or not in the short or medium term.

