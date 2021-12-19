Spoiler alert. Spiderman: No Way Home, the most successful Marvel and Sony movie of 2021, features one of the most unexpected deaths in the Tom Holland trilogy. In this way, he manages to give a new air to the character, while at the same time getting closer to the Spider-Man comics. Who is the character who died in the feature film and why is it important to the hero?

The naive Peter Parker

After two failed Spider-Man franchises, the production companies Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures – which have already confirmed a fourth film – understood that it was time to give the character a fresh look.

Thus, the story of the new Spider-Man would begin without the death of Uncle Ben and with an adolescent and immature Peter Parker, forced to always have a mentor to tell him what to do.

This is why in the first two films with Tom Holland, director Jon Watts lets Tony Stark and Mysterio function as two mentors that Parker must overcome (through thick and thin) as Spider-Man. But it is only in No way home that the teenager Peter Parker understands that he cannot have both lives and that after his bad decisions, he will have to carry a great weight.

Ned Leeds is Tom Holland’s Peter Parker best friend. Photo: Marvel Studios

A predestined death

What is the trigger in any Spider-Man’s story? The death of a loved one. And in Spiderman: no way home, it’s Aunt May’s.

“It’s not my problem, I can’t save them all,” a hopeless Peter tells him. “You have a great gift, a power. And great power always comes with great responsibility ”, May responds.

Marisa Tomei plays Aunt May in the Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland. Credits: Marvel

And that’s how, after the Green Goblin runs through her on the side with his glider, Aunt May dies, leaving a deep mark on Peter.

An important lesson

Being Peter Parker and Spider-Man is impossible or too complicated for someone immature. This is something the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions understand very well.

When the three versions of Spider-Man come together, the predecessors make Tom Holland’s Peter understand that revenge is not the solution.

“For me it was my uncle Ben” Maguire notes. “For me it was Gwen, she was my MJ” Garfield adds. The deaths of their loved ones have not been in vain, but rather reminds them of the responsibility of being a hero.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in Spider-Man no way home. Photo: composition / Superhero Blog

The same thing happens at the end of the cinematographic work for the young Peter Parker, who, knowing that his life as a vigilante endangers his loved ones, renounces his best friend and his girlfriend.

And in this way, without family and without friends, Parker begins a lonely life as Spider-Man, understanding the last lesson that his Aunt May left him and what his other versions have gone through.