Since early 2023 it was announced that Prime Video was in the process of creating a live-action series about Spider-Man Noir. Now it seems that Nicolas Cage, who voiced him in the animated film A new UniverseI could come back to play it.

The actor had an interview with the Collider media and there he revealed that he has already had talks about returning as Spider-Man Noir. Although he clarified that nothing has been finalized yet, he said that he loves the character and that it would present an interesting challenge to play him again.

'He is a character that presents a certain combination. I get to use my favorite performances from cinema gold, Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is considered by many to be Stan Lee's masterpiece. It's like an amalgamation of pop art. But nothing is definitive yet, they are just conversations.'Cage assured

Of course there is still no release date for the live-action Spider-Man Noir series, but perhaps with this news the producers will get to work. Let's hope they can get Nicolas Cage back, Well, his performance in the animated film was highly applauded by critics and fans.

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

Spider-Man Noir is a version of the character that comes from a black and white universe set in the 1930s. It is also about a vigilante, but a more violent one and with a lot of inspiration in film noir. His settings and stories are more serious than the usual ones of the spider hero.

Source: Marvel Comics

In recent years this version has gained a lot of relevance in media outside of comics. He had an appearance in the video game Shattered Dimensions to later be one of the characters of A New Universe and its sequel. He also appears as an alternate costume in both of the hero's titles created by Insomniac for PlayStation consoles.. Does his live-action catch your attention?

