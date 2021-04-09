Spider-Man: No Way Home is only a few months away from hitting theaters around the world, although this film is not the only one that Sony has prepared for fans of the comics and the video game.

New releases are regularly released for rental shortly after their premiere, and if we’re lucky, some streaming platforms acquire the rights to broadcast them.

Well, this is precisely what will happen with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2, Morbius, Uncharted, and several movies by Sony, since they will come to Netflix after covering his time in theaters.

Spider-Man and more new releases coming to Netflix first

A new agreement signed between Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment will guarantee that the premieres of this production company will arrive first on the platform of streaming than to another place.

Thus, Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2, Morbius, Uncharted and several more tapes will be available to subscribers shortly after they leave theaters.

Not satisfied with this, Sony will have some original productions in conjunction with Netflix, although at the moment it was not mentioned what it could be.

This new agreement between Netflix and Sony shows a certain resemblance to that shown by Paramount and HBOr, who will launch several premieres on their platforms with little more than a month of difference with respect to the cinemas.

At the moment there are few confirmed films, but it was also mentioned that ‘Venom’, ‘Bullet Train’ and franchises like ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Bad Boys’ they are included.

It is likely that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 I arrived with a slightly calmer outlook, but this agreement shows that perhaps we are facing a new distribution model that will be favorable for users.

It will be until next year when we will see in depth how it will work, although it may be a good idea to pay the subscription if they offer what we are thinking.

