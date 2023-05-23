Brace yourselves fans of spider-man! The highly anticipated release of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in theaters on June 2 brings exciting collaborations, and Fortnite does not lag behind. The popular battle royale game from Epic Games has launched a new special event today in which the protagonist is miles morales.

In this new collaboration with “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Fortnite offers players the chance to get the coveted look of Miles Morales, complete with his iconic suit and signature web-slinger that has become so popular since his arrival on the web. I’ve been playing for a few months.

As is typical of Fortnite collaborations, this event also brings with it new skins that can be purchased in the store.

In addition to the Spider-Man (Miles Morales) suit, already available, there is also the Spider-Man 2099 suit, one of the characters from the upcoming film.

Each skin comes with its own extras and accessories. Miles Morales has an alternate masked style called “1610 Earth” and the “Multiverse Portal” backpack accessory. He can also obtain the “Spider-Ham Mallet” pickaxe, which includes the “Smash Them” emote.

On the other hand, Spider-Man 2099 has the “Spider Cloak 2099” backpack accessory and the “Axes-928” pickaxe is also available in the store. Additionally, the web shooter returns as a usable item, as does the room theme “Silk and Cologne” in its version of “EI8HT”.

For those who want to get it all at once, the “Crossing the Multiverse” bundle offers the ability to purchase the “Swinging in MEGA City” loading screen and other content related to this collaboration.

Get ready to swing through the skies of Fortnite with Miles Morales and dive into the multiverse of Spider-Man in this exciting collaboration that combines two great universes!