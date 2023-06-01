With the arrival in cinemas of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the developers of the spider-man trilogy will be able to focus on the third episode, Beyond the Spider-Versescheduled for next year. However, this is not the only project in the works starring the beloved hero.

The Producer Amy Pascal has in fact confirmed that a film on Spider-Woman and a live-action on Miles Morales they are currently in the works. The confirmation came during an interview during the premiere of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse held at Los Angeles. Avi Arad has increased the dose, stating that the film on Spider-Woman it will arrive sooner than you imagine. Amy Pascal also talked about a new film with Tom Holland And Zendayawhose writing is currently suspended due to the writers’ strike Writers Guild of America. According to the producer, work will only resume once the issue is resolved.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Versewhich will be released in cinemas worldwide on June 2, will see the return of Shameik Moore in the role of Miles Morales and of Hailee Steinfeld in the role of Gwen Stacy. The actress said she was excited about a standalone film about Spider-Womandescribing the project as a dream job.