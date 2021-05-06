When it comes to the world of comics, the popularity it enjoys is undeniable Spider-man, one of the most popular heroes of the franchises of Marvel. And, as we wait for the premiere of the sequel Into The Spider-Verse 2, there are fans who are already imagining new possibilities for the saga. This is the case of Spidey wu who performed a crossover cosplay Come in Spider-man Y Saitama from One punch man.

In his cosplay, we see how he combines the typical superhero costume with the colors he uses Saitama to make your suit. But, this is not the only cosplay he has done like this. On his instagram, he has published several other works in which he combines Spider-man with different animes like One piece or My hero academia. The latter leading to a next level to All might with this new suit.

Spider-Man in his new suit

The fan community of Spider-man It grows the longer you wait for your new animated film. In this new edition, it is expected that there will be some nods regarding the animated series of the 90’s and 80’s, continuing with the previous film that mixed several styles of animation. Without a doubt, Into The Spider-Verse 2 promises a lot and its fans know it.

Spidey wu wanted to take these crossovers to a new level by combining Saitama and his super hero suit on One punch man with Spider-man, adding the spider that he designed, a full mask and the traditional one with fingers with which he usually attacks his opponents with his cobwebs.

If you want to know more about comics, video games and anime, we recommend you read:



