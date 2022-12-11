Mary Jane Watson is Spider-Man in the new cosplay realized by Kalinka Fox: perhaps letting herself be inspired by some alternative stories, the Russian model has decided to give Peter Parker’s famous flame a different look than usual.

What to say? Kalinka is very beautiful and this cosplay highlights it once again, as she wears the costume of the Cinematic Spider-Man by Tom Holland and a really perfect makeup, freckles and wig included.

In these hours, several rumors are circulating regarding the future of the franchise on the big screen, which seems very solid after the extraordinary success of Spider-Man: No Way Home (here the review) but it is not clear how many and which characters it will propose again.

On the other hand, there is no doubt about the quality of Kalinka Fox’s cosplays: among her latest works we mention Lucy from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Bayonetta, Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad and She-Hulk.