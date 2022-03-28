Kalinka Fox he dedicated his latest cosplay to Mary Jane Watsonthe longtime girlfriend of Peter Parker / Spider-Man created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. in June 1965.

Red hair, green eyes (have you seen them, yeah?) And a sprinkle of freckles through makeup, Kalinka’s Mary Jane comes up with a phrase from the first appearance of the character: “Admit it, Tigrotto. You just hit the mark!”

The t-shirt with the face of Spider-Man does not belong to the classic aesthetic of MJbut to a famous cover made by J. Scott Campbell, which fans also remember because of the “correction” that the designer had to make to the position of the girl on the sofa.

As you know, Mary Jane has had several interpretations both in the comics and outside of them, although the most unsettling was the version of Zendaya in the film saga with Tom Holland, substantially distant from traditional design.