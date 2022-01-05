Spider-Man: No Way Home has already become the most successful film to be released in theaters in times of pandemic, in addition to satisfying the fans of the spider man and much of the specialized critics. And as if that were not enough, it has left open several doors for the future of the superhero in the cinema.

It has been said that there will be another trilogy with Tom Holland, but the only certainty is that Marvel studios, beside Sony Pictures, is already working on a fourth film that would have a lot to do with one of the film’s post-credit scenes.

Will we see Tom Holland in Venom’s black suit in a fourth movie?

One of these post-credit scenes from Spider-Man: No Way Home shows Eddie Brock / Venom back to his universe after the spell of Doctor Strange, leaving a small sample of the symbiote’s suit in the MCU, which prompts Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to join him, in clear reference to the Spider-Man in the black suit from the comics.

What would Tom Holland look like in Venom’s black suit?

The artist Thomas du crest He shared his vision on his personal Twitter account about how the actor would look with said suit, in which he warned that it is a conceptual work he did for Spider-Man: no way hHome that was not finally used, but that he can anticipate what’s to come in upcoming Spider-Man movies.

Artist Thomas du Crest did this concept work for Spider-Man: No Way Home that was not featured in the film. Photo: Twitter.

Du crest has worked on several Marvel Studios movies. Photo: Twitter.