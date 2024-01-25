













Spider-Man: Marvel and Sony supposedly fight over the story of their fourth MCU film | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









According to the same insider, both Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, and Tom Holland, prefer this approach. A Spider-Man story with slightly more realistic enemies. In fact he also heard that Kingpin could be the villain of the next installment.

On the other hand, Sony wants to have a story that involves the multiverse again, in order to match the box office of No Way Home. This means that both production companies cannot decide on the path to follow and perhaps this is what has this fourth installment without an official announcement.

We recommend you: Madame Web reveals its first trailer with everything and an evil Spider-Man

In the past Sony said that there would be more movies Spider-Man with Tom Holland, but they never gave a date for the hero's return. Meanwhile, Marvel has already shared its plans for its universe until 2027 and there is no mention of the wall-crawler. So we probably won't see it very soon.

What other Spider-Man projects are coming to the movies?

This February 14, Madame Web opens in theaters. Although she will not have Spider-Man's presence, she is one of his most recognized allies. We will also see three different versions of Spider-Woman in action. who seek to defeat an evil version of the hero.

Source: Sony

Continuing with films of his characters, on August 30th it will be released Kraven the hunter. Then, on November 8th, comes Venom 3 to give us more of the antihero played by Tom Hardy. While we are still waiting for the closure of his animated trilogy to be announced with Beyond the Spider-Verse, which does not yet have a release date. Which one excites you more?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about movies and other topics.

(Visited 13 times, 4 visits today)