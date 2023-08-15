The most important hero of the city of New York returned in recent years to the big screen with two films that broke it at the box office, ‘Spider-Man: No way home’ and ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’. However, no one imagined that, despite having released the last film on June 2, a new production of the arachnid will arrive in almost a little over a month.

The premiere of this new feature film has been made by fans and has been very popular on social networks. All this thanks to the incredible production that these creators achieved by making a movie of the stature of Hollywood. The release is already a fact and a major reveal was made for everyone who wants to see this new movie.

When is ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ released?

After the controversies generated on social networks by the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’, the premiere of a feature film expected by many could be given. On August 10, 2023, it was officially released, and the creators of this new film who are part of the production are no older than 25 years. In addition, the tape has been completely financed by themselves. Gavin, one of the creators of this release, indicated through his Twitter account that it was finally achieved after years of waiting and hard work.

‘Spider – Man: Lotus premiered on August 10, 2023 on the YouTube platform. Photo: Redgol

Where to see the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie?

To be able to see this Spider-Man fan film, all you have to do is access the YouTube digital platform, there you can find this new movie, which has nothing to envy Hollywood productions, completely free. Through Gavin’s channel you will have the entire film FREE: click on this link.

What is ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’ about?

This fan film is based on the story that happens after the tragic death of Peter Parker’s girlfriend, but apparently it was caused by himself when trying to save her. The event will cause many doubts from his alter ego in the arachnid: it makes him think that he should disappear from the city forever.

Official trailer for the fanfilm ‘Spider-Man: Lotus’

