Spider-Man (2018) became on its own merits one of those essential titles for any owner of a PlayStation console. Now, it is released on PC with one of those ambitious adaptations of Nixxes Software full of optimizations and new configuration options. Does it perform and meet expectations?

In recent years, Sony has shown some interest in bringing the very strong catalog treasured by playstation studios to the PC public. Horizon, Days Gone, God of War… few titles from the more than prolific PS4 are pending landing on Valve and Epic Games platforms; although today we celebrate that one of the most representative has reached a new platform to be enjoyed by more players (and I imagine that more than one will come to repeat). We are talking about Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, of course, the very complete adventure that Insomniac Games originally signed back in 2018 and that now returns to the fray with all its updates published to date plus a good list of technical improvements.

Today, after a few days experimenting with this version of the game, we are here to review what it offers and to what extent it meets expectations so that you can have a better idea of ​​what we will have in our hands next Friday, August 12, no without first summoning you to read the original analysis of Spider-Man for PS4 to know in detail everything that Insomniac Games’ arachnid adventure offers. With that said, a sneak peek of what awaits you on PC: Nixxes Software, the Dutch studio specializing in PC adaptations, has returned to the fray in style with an adaptation so complete that you can hardly miss any other convenience. That said, what do those responsible put on the table? Well, this list of features.

Optimized graphics for the widest possible PC diversity, with new configuration options and extended resolution capabilities plus frame rates. Nvidia solutions to manage ray tracing and DLSS and DLAA tweaks stand out.



Support for ultrawide monitors with formats 16:9, 16:10 (this is the one from Steam Deck) 21:9, 32:9 and 48:9, which means you can play in triple screen.



Support for USB-connected DualSense controller haptics, as well as support for mouse and keyboard control.

Spider-Man Settings Options on PC

Spider-Man is considerably more GPU intensive than CPU intensive, you need a card with lots of VRAMIf you’ve played Shadow of the Tomb Raider or Marvel’s Avengers on PC, you’ll be familiar with Nixxes’ exquisite modus operandi when it comes to working with his adaptations: opening the game, we first go through a settings menu for those of us who wish to put it on. ready before seeing the credits and the opening cinematic; and inside, we find a more than respectable list of presets and options more advanced for those who want to squeeze the resources at their disposal. The idea, as I say, is to allow the game to work on a wide variety of devices (as all developers want) but that leads us to two specific concerns: can a 2018 game surprise us graphically right now? and is it possible to enjoy the experience with reasonable optimization?

The answer to both questions is mostly yes. There are a lot of development resources that have remained unchanged since the original PS4 version of the game, and as you can imagine, hardware that was already affordable in 2013 carries with it a series of almost insurmountable limitations. By this I mean that some textures may feel somewhat outdatedparticularly when they are part of cinematic scenes where the planes are closer to the characters (those enjoy impeccable treatment, of course) but that is more than compensated thanks to the ray tracing (from AMD and Nvidia) —since it’s set in a city full of reflections like New York, this feature fits you like a glove—and we also have a handful of resolution scaling options with which to mitigate the inevitable impact that light treatment has on the GPU.

Here is a breakdown of the options offered in the graphics settings

textures Texture quality (low to very high)



Anisotropic texture filtering (x2 to x16) Light and Shadows Shadow quality (low to very high)



Ambient Occlusion (SSAO or HBAO+)



Ray traced reflections (low to very high)



Screen space reflections (Y/N) Geometry Level of detail (from very low to very high)



Hair quality (from very low to high)



Weather particle quality (low to very high) camera effects Depth of field (very shallow to high)



Glow (Y/N)



Lens Flares (Y/N)



Chromatic aberration (S/N)



Vignette (Y/N)



Motion blur (0 to 10)



Field of View (-25 to +25)



Photographic grain (0 to 10)

I liked messing around with these options because the changes are perceived Immediately over a scene that’s rendered in the background, so it’s very easy to assess how each choice you make in the menu looks. It is worth clarifying, however, that not all of them reflect exactly what their names say. For example, the level of detail or LOD actually affects (as in many other games) the quality of the draw distance; while weather particles encompass not only rain, but also clouds, which are much easier to sacrifice in almost any game because one doesn’t usually look at the sky during the main quest and volumetric effects tend to be very resource intensive. It would have been nice to have the ability to tweak these things separately, but it’s generally a menu of remarkable heightto understand us.

Apart from this, in the display settings tab there are also several options to control the dynamic resolution of the game, and in different degrees of intensity. For example, using DSR it is possible to keep the game at 30, 45 (!) or 60 FPS and manually choose whether you want to soften the edges with MSAA or with TAA; although today it is normal for you to entrust this task to the automated intelligence of AMD FSR 2.0 or DLSS+DLAA. Both offer you alternatives to use presets (quality, balanced, etc.) or choose by hand the frame rate that you consider convenient. To all this is also added a developer’s own solution called IGTI. The acronym stands for Insomniac Games Temporary Injection. It’s somewhat less aggressive than the method behind Ryzen’s parents, but does its job just as well.

Plays well on the Steam Deck, but you’ll save yourself trouble by going for 30 or 45 FPS instead of 60Illustratively, during the writing of the article I have been playing on a computer that has an RTX 3080, an i9 10900K and 16 GB of RAM. At 1440p QHD resolution affected by DLSS in quality and all graphics settings maxed out, the GeForce Experience overlay clocks in at 99% FPS 57 during the open world sections of the tutorial, and slightly higher (but shakier) during cutscenes. of action. That result is not entirely flattering considering the power of the test team, but you should know that the software was updated with new builds during the analysis stage and that the dedicated controller from Nvidia that was released this week. It is the WHQL 516.94 version, by the way, which is already available for download as we said a few days ago in 3DJuegos PC. Hopefully, with optimized settings and the latest driverit’s easy to exceed 60 FPS throughout the run.

If you want to go into more detail about what the game has to offer and how different the PC version is from the console version, then fellow Alberto Lloria has you covered with his technical analysis of Spider-Man for PC.

Spider-Man on Steam Deck: how is it?

In case you didn’t know, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is Steam Deck Verified, which means that its creators trust the game’s playability and readability on this platform. Taking advantage of this, in 3DJ we have messed around with the Valve machine to see how our friend and neighbor behaves in portable hardware. The result does not disappoint: having support for a screen 16:10 is something of a miracle not enjoyed by many “Deck-verified” games, and aside from saving a few parameters with a tiny text font, the interface is generally easy to read—in part, thanks to the many accessibility options that come with every game. PlayStation titles. But how about performance?

Well, as I said above, the build that I have used to work on this article is not identical to the one that arrives on the first day and has undergone some updating. One of those changes is precisely the one that promises “significant performance improvements in Steam Deck” according to those responsible. The result, at the time of this writing, is convincing anyway: no problems playing the game at 30 FPS on high settings as long as you are comfortable with the idea of ​​​​pulling resolution rescaling through artificial intelligence. Of course AMD FSR 2.0 is still under development and can be a bit aggressive (not great for a 7″ 1280×800 panel but with the help of the aforementioned IGTI it’s easy to keep results up to 45 FPS. aim for 60?

If you haven’t played Spider-Man by Insomniac Games yet, I think here’s a golden opportunity to enjoyIt is possible, but I do not recommend it because it implies a series of sacrifices in the graphics tab that, in my opinion, are not worth it. Cutting the clouds or the hair completely doesn’t hurt, but the quality of the shadows does. To illustrate the matter a bit, from SteamOS the game registers a full use of the GPU (99%) and temperatures of 80ºC in the default settings of the machine, which of course may affect the image count to a lesser extent. Fortunately, as I said, being a sandbox it is understandable that the use and single-core performance of the processor is more than acceptable; but in any case it is a game of intensive use that squeezes the components and maintains little more than 2 hours of autonomy if you bet on 60 FPS. Personal recommendation: settle for fewer frames. You’ll save resources and an inevitable frame-per-second wobble.

With all this, if you haven’t played Spider-Man by Insomniac Games yet, I think here’s a golden opportunity to enjoy one of the great sandboxes of recent years. His heroic action is a lot of fun and he hasn’t aged too badly. It is true that there are some technical details that show the passing of the years, but the adaptation work is very good, especially thanks to ray tracing. Now we have to wait for the release of Miles Morales at the end of the year to complete Peter Parker’s journey, finally on PC.