After Sony Pictures confirmed that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 will be released in the year 2022, a new news arrives about the animated film.

This information called spread the portal The Hastag Show, where the animator Nick Santos communicated the following:

“I can exclusively share that Christopher Daniel Barnes is in final talks to return to the role of Peter Parker in Spider-Man: into the spider-verse 2. As many of you know, Christopher played the character in the 90s cartoons.”

However, the appearance of the character will not be during the entire film, apparently it would be a secondary character, as Santos indicated:

“I can share that Christopher Daniel Barnes’s Peter is not a fundamental part of the script. He will make a few appearances and appear in the finale. It is not a major appearance, but something like 5-10 minutes. However, it will be with a style close to the appearance of cartoons. It will be cleaned and updated with the marked visual tone of A new universe ”, expressed the creative.

In January 2021, Sony Pictures confirmed the appearance of another Spider-Man in the film. Is about Miguel O’hara, the 2099 version of the superhero.

When will Spider-Man: into the spider-verse be released?

Spider-Man: A New Universe 2 will be released on April 8, 2022 and will show what happened after the events of the first film. Now, Miles Morales is a superhero who knows how to handle his powers and he will meet new versions of Spider-Man to defeat the enemy on duty.

Spider-Man: into the spider-verse 1 – trailer