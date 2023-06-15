His son, John Romita Jr., who is also a videographer, wrote on his Instagram account, “My father, John Romita, passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning.“.

He described him as “a legend in the art world and I would be honored to follow in his footsteps (…). He was the greatest human being I knew“.

Born in Brooklyn in 1930, Romita Senior worked with Stan Lee (1922-2018), who co-created a number of Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man..

Romita Senior recounted in 2001 in an interview with “Alter Ego” magazine, which specializes in comic strips, “I had never read Spider-Man or even knew of its existence until Stan came with a bunch of albums and said to me + Would you like to try Spider-Man?+”.

Romita Stan Lee also co-created Daredevil(Daredevil)He is the first superhero drawn by Romita Senor for Marvel, according to the interview.

Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 in 2018, the same year that Stephen Ditko, co-creator of Spider-Man, died at the age of 90..

Like his father, Romito Jr., 55, worked on “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “Daredevil.”“.

Early in his career, Romita Senior also worked for rival publishing house DC Comics“.

Superheroes became famous starting in 1938 with the birth of “Superman” in the first issue of “Action Comics”, and “Batman” joined him the following year..