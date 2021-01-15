Just as you can find campaigns to cancel people or television shows on social networks, you can also run into very fair trends with the sole reason to revive old projects. This time it happened like this with a 2008 animation of Spider-man produced by Sony.

Many fans took to Twitter to create the Hash Tag of #savespectacularspiderman with which they seek to resurrect a project that was canceled after two seasons. The series in question is Spectacular Spider-Man, which had a total of 28 episodes and two seasons broadcast in 2008 and 2009.

Among the characters in this series we find the inevitable Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Eddie Brock / Venom, Harry Osborne, Gwen Stacy, J. Jonah Jameson, Mary Jane Watson, Green Goblin, Flash Thompson, Norman Osborn and Other classics that followed the traditional structure of the history of the scale walls.

Now, due to a character rights dispute between Disney and Sony, This production was canceled and due to several legal holes there is no way for this project to continue, even the animation of Ultimate was the one that ended up taking the place of Spectacular Spider-Man when Disney took over Marvel in 2009.

Is it possible that Spectacular Spider-Man will return?

The trend in Twitter to rescue Spectacular Spider-Man, more than a decade after its cancellation, they reached the account of the voice actor who lent his voice for his character. This individual by name Josh keaton, thanked the fans for all the support for this series.

Now, critics praised at the time Spectacular Spider-Man. Technically they called her a kind of Batman: The Animated Series. Those kinds of statements are big words, especially when the series of FOX Spidey’s was also a fan favorite during the 1990s.

Also, let’s not lose sight of Spectacular Spider-Man I was attached to the high school years of Peter parkerSo we had a much younger hero heading off to college. This surely helped many to identify with the young protagonist.

We’ll see if the movement of bringing back Spectacular Spider-Man it is strong enough that it will return to television or some streaming service.



