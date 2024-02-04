'Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse' premiered on June 2, 2023. This version of 'Spider-Man' captured the audience and fans after offering a new version of the superhero, according to the comic book thread. In addition, the first film 'Spiderman: A New Universe', from 2018, gave the green light for other heroes of Marvel can enter the plane of the multiverse, which gives rise to the possibility of creating many more film projects with new actors.

In that sense, the actor Donald Glover, who was the voice of Aaron Davis, uncle of Miles Morales, the protagonist of 'Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse', spoke about bringing Miles to the real world, due to the arrival of 'Madame Web'. The singer's response also generated expectations.

What did Donald Glover say about Miles Morales?

During an interaction with Variety, Donald Glover was consulted about impersonating Miles Morales in real life, in a new film. This question amused the interpreter, who flatly said “no”, because he is too old to play that role. “I don't think they've even thought about it. There's definitely going to be a live-action Miles Morales movie, and I think they're probably more worried about me being the Marauder or something. I'm too old to be Spider-Man“, he pointed.

What was Donald Glover's role in 'Spiderman'?

Donald Glover played Aaron Davis, who discovers that the new arachnid is actually his nephew Miles, who will help and guide on some missions. The singer has also expressed his interest in returning to the film, but as Miles' uncle, but not as the young hero. Likewise, he supports the idea of ​​a live action Miles Morales.

How many movies from the 'Spiderman' universe are there?

There are two films about this new version of 'Spiderman', 'Spider-Man: A New Universe', from 2018, and 'Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse', from 2023 . It should be noted that this new version came out as a result of sony sold the franchise starring Peter Parker to disney. However, Spider-Man has a comic book series that lends itself to new content and tales of the hero's adventures.

When is the new movie from the 'Spiderman' universe released?

The film 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' has set its release for March 29, 2024. This film could be the last journey of Miles Morales. In this new film, Miles will face Jonathan Ohnn, a prominent scientist with an obsession for interdimensional travel who underwent an experiment that exposed him to a mysterious energy, becoming The Spot. He learned to handle and take advantage of his newly acquired skills for criminal activities.

Donald Glover was Aaron Davis in 'Spiderman: Through the Spider-Verse'. Photo: YouTube screenshot

