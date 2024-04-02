













Rumors have recently begun that Spider-Man 4 It is a reality that will reunite Tobey Maguire with director Sam Raimi. They both gave us the early 2000s trilogy of the spider hero on film. However, it seems that there will not be the expected return.

During an interview at WonderCon, Sam Raimi answered questions about a possible Spider-Man 4. His response is sure to break the hearts of some fans, as he said he wasn't very optimistic about it happening.. Especially with the success of the most recent arachnid movies.

Raimi confirmed that he is not currently working on a fourth installment as many rumors say. He also indicated that the decision falls on Sony, who produce the films, and are now busy with the version of the character they share with the MCU. So the director does not believe that they will come out of this streak of success to return to him and tell him to come back for one more film.

Even though he did not return in the director's chair, he said that He doesn't know if Marvel has already spoken to Tobey Maguire about his return. After all, there are also rumors circulating that his version of Spider-Man will appear once again in Secret Wars along with other heroes from Marvel's past on film. Do you prefer a fourth Tobey movie or for him to finally join the Avengers in the multiverse?

What was Spider-Man 4 going to be about?

It's not a secret that Spider-Man 4 was once in production. In fact it was going to be released in 2011, but unfortunately it was canceled. That did not prevent the concepts of his story from reaching networks. We even knew who the villains would be and the actors who would play them.

The main villain of the fourth installment would be Adrian Toomes, the Vulture, who would be played by John Malkovich. Along with him we would see the actress Anne Hathaway in the role of Felicia Hardy, Black Cat. Finally the offer of villains would close with Dr. Curt Connors, who appeared in the second and third parts, transforming into his lizard form. Of course, if they decide to make a fourth movie with Tobey, we don't know if they will return to this idea or go for a new one. What would you prefer?

