Marvel's Spider-Man developer Insomniac Games has now released a statement addressing the ransomware attack on its studio earlier this month, the release of stolen data this week, and the spread of information on upcoming projects now circulating the internet.

The PlayStation studio had stayed silent until now, something it said was a result of it being “focused inward” to support team members. Personal data was included in the breach, Insomniac confirmed, but the studio is still “working quickly” to examine the impact.

On the spread of stolen material relating to Marvel's Wolverine and other, upcoming game projects, Insomniac said it would share information “when the time was right.”

Perhaps as a note to those who have seen unfinished gameplay sections – uploaded by people now playing an early Wolverine build and posting footage online – Insomniac said that the game was still “early” and would “no doubt greatly evolve”, and added: ” as do all our plans”. A timeline of game releases beyond Wolverine was detailed in the data breach and spread online this week but, as this line implies, is of course subject to change.

Insomniac's full statement as posted on X, formerly Twitter, lies below:

“Thank you for the outpouring of compassion and unwavering support. It's deeply appreciated.

“We're both saddened and angry about the recent criminal cyberattack on our studio and the emotional toll it's taken on our dev team. We have focused inwardly for the last several days to support each other.

“We are aware that the stolen data includes personal information belonging to our employees, former employees and independent contractors. We continue working quickly to determine what data was impacted.

“This experience has been extremely distressing for us.

“We want everyone to enjoy the games we develop as intended and as our players deserve. However, like Logan… Insomniac is resilient. Marvel's Wolverine continues as planned. The game is in early production and will no doubt greatly evolve throughout development, as do all our plans.

“While we appreciate everyone's enthusiasm, we will share official information about Marvel's Wolverine when the time is right.

“On behalf of everyone at Insomniac, thank you for your ongoing support during this challenging time.”

Marvel's Wolverine was originally announced back in 2021. Insomniac is yet to set an official release date.