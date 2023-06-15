













Spider-Man: Deku enters the world of Marvel with this impressive mod | EarthGamer

The person in charge of this mod, which is for the game of Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PC, it’s Tiago Maques (Tcool_Games). Thanks to his talent, he was able to add Izuku Midoriya as a playable character.

The work done by this Spider-Man fan and My Hero Academia draws attention; you can see it in action at the video on Twitter that accompanies this note.

We Recommend: My Hero Academia artist does his version of Spider-Gewn and it looks amazing.

It helps a lot that among Deku’s newer abilities he can now hang from buildings with energy ‘whips’.

Something that can be seen in the recording is that this character not only has his basic appearance, but actually has other outfits from the manga and anime.

Fountain: Nexus Mods.

Among the costumes that Izuku Midoriya has in this mod of Spider-Man: Miles Morales there is the one that he employs in winter as well as that of watchman.

Obviously, this is not something official and limited to people who like to add modifications or mods to their games.

Perhaps the only thing that Tiago Maques lacked to modify is the color of the webs that Deku uses. If they were green they would be much closer to how they appear in the anime.

What is the Deku power that is reminiscent of Spider-Man’s?

Thanks to his inherited Quirk from All Might, the All For One, Izuku Midoriya has access to additional abilities. The gift that allows him to hang or grab objects from a distance is Black Whip.

This belonged to the fifth user of All For One, Daigoro Banjo, and generates a kind of dark greenish loop from any part of his body.

This can adhere to any surface or object as if it were the web that Spider-Man uses in his respective series.

Fountain: Nexus Mods.

It is also possible to manipulate it so that it acquires any shape. When Deku learns to use Black Whip he can catch objects or people far from him, and allows him to move agilely.

It is when he uses this power that Midoriya is most reminiscent of Spider-Man. Although before, her super strength, agility and reflexes made her remember this Marvel superhero. This new mod can be downloaded through this link.

Apart from Spider-Man: Miles Morales We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.