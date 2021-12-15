Tobey Maguire’s first Spiderman movie came out in 2002 and is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. It was directed by Sam Raimi and was a financial success: it was the first movie to hit $ 100 million in a single weekend and it became the most successful comic book movie at the time. Today with the arrival of Tom Holland’s Spider-man: No way home, Tobey is expected to reprise his role as the arachnid.

Tobey’s Spider-Man Trivia

Tobey spent more than five months training to get into a good physique. She worked out five times a week with weights, yoga, and martial arts, plus she had to eat six protein meals a day.

James Franco auditioned for the role of Peter Parker; however, it was not what the director was looking for.

Maguire hardly returns to the second part because he asked for an increase and the production did not want to fulfill the order. Even actor Jake Gyllenhaal almost replaced him, but Sony eventually agreed to the raise and Tobey returned to the set.

The trilogy was inspired by Richard Downey’s Superman. Because of this, many similarities can be seen between these films.

Peter’s usual glasses did not have moons, as they were uncomfortable for the actor. For this reason, the production decided to add the moons in the special effects.

Summary of Spider-Man (2002)

Peter parker He is an orphan teenager who lives in his uncles’ house. He is a genius, mainly in fields like physics and chemistry. At first, we see his affairs at school, where he is practically a social misfit, although he has the company of his only friend Harry Osborn, billionaire’s son Norman Osborn. Like all young people, Peter pines for a girl in his class, the always beautiful Mary jane watson (MJ).

On a field trip from a science course to a research laboratory, Peter is bitten by a genetically altered spider. The next morning, he discovers that he no longer needs his glasses, his body is stocky, and he has spider powers.

YOU CAN SEE: Spider-Man no way home: Maguire and Garfield confirmed? Marvel executive thrills fans

When he begins to test his powers, he gets into a ring fight. Situation that does not end well with the owner of the show. Immediately afterwards, his Uncle Ben is mortally wounded. This transforms Peter forever, and he decides to face the responsibility of having powers and becomes Spider-man, a hero ready to fight the crime of his city. That is why he fights with the villain Green Goblin, who finally ends up killed by accident in one of the confrontations with the arachnid.

Spider-Man 2 (2004) recap

Two years have passed since the laid-back Peter Parker left his longtime love, Mary Jane Watson, and decided to follow the path of responsibility as Spider-Man, removing her from any danger.

The hero role doesn’t leave him much time between his college classes and work, and as a result, he has trouble getting all of his duties done properly. On the other hand, Peter’s relationship with his best friend, Harry Osborn, has been overshadowed by the desire for revenge that he feels against Spider-Man, whom he considers responsible for the death of his father.

Harry, who now takes the reins of the company that was his father, decides to finance Dr. Otto Octavius, who is working on a new experiment to get new energy through fusion.

Peter meets the scientist because he must do a job on him to pass a college class. Unexpectedly, the experiment gets out of hand with the doctor and his wife passes away as a result. This results in the birth of Spider-Man’s evil enemy, “renamed” as Dr. Octopus; However, when he is about to fight him, Peter’s powers begin to fail him and he decides to stop being Spider-Man.

Peter tries to resume his life and fulfill his duties without the superhero burden, but suddenly recovers them when Mary Jane is kidnapped by Dr. Octopus. They fight and the scientist sacrifices himself. After that, Mary Jane asks Peter not to abandon her and that she is willing to live with the burden of being a hero’s girlfriend.

Spider-Man 3 (2007) recap

Peter Parker finally strikes a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But a storm brewing on the horizon. When his suit changes suddenly, turning black and enhancing his powers, Peter also transforms, bringing out the darker and more vengeful side of his personality.

Under the influence of this new suit, Peter becomes overconfident and begins to neglect the people who really love and care about him. Forced to choose between the tantalizing power the new suit provides and the compassionate hero he used to be, Peter must conquer his own demons, while two of his most feared foes, Venom and the Sandman, use their powers to quench his thirst. of revenge, threatening Peter and all his loved ones.

Cast: Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man actors

Tobey Maguire as Peter Parker

Kristen Dunst as Mary Jane Watson

William Dafoe as Green Goblin

James Franco as Harry Osbom

Alfred Molina as Doctor Octupus

Thomas Haden as Sandman

The Sandman gained his superhuman abilities after falling into a particle accelerator. Photo: Marvel Studios

Bryce Dallas as Gwen Stacy

Rosemary Harris as Aunt May Parker

Cliff Robertson Uncle Ben

JK Simmons as J. Jonah Jamenson