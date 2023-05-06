By Horaci Garcia and Albert Gea

BARCELONA (Reuters) – An urban climber known as the “French Spiderman” for his daring climbs achieved another milestone as he climbed a 166-metre skyscraper in Barcelona on Friday in a bid to raise awareness of climate change and the drought.

Alain Robert, 60, crawled around the glass-and-steel exterior of the Melia Barcelona Sky Hotel, the Spanish city’s fourth-tallest building, with just a bag of powdered chalk and climbing shoes to aid his ascent.

“I would like to send a message about climate change and the problem of soil dehydration in Spain (so that) it is resolved quickly” by the government, he said as he reached the roof. The ascent was not authorized and the police stopped him at the top.

Spain is facing a persistent drought and parts of southern Europe are experiencing unusually high temperatures that scientists say have been exacerbated by global warming.

Before the climb, Robert told Reuters that the structure of the building is “quite aggressive” and half-joked that he himself would feel the effects of climate change and drought due to the heat.

He wrapped his fingers in duct tape to avoid burning the scorching surface — heated by the blazing sun, even with the maximum temperature in Barcelona this Friday being a relatively mild 23C.

Dozens of spectators gathered outside, craning their necks to see Robert, dressed in a bright red suit and cap, as he made his way up in about half an hour.

Robert has climbed over 150 structures, including the world’s tallest building, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, Paris’ Eiffel Tower and San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge.

(Reporting by Horaci Garcia and Albert Gea)