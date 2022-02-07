The Spider-Man narrative universe is full of heroes, villains, and characters on the border. Often what pushes heroes to their limits is the fusion with Venom, the black symbiote who loves to take possession of Spider-Man and other neighborhood wall climbers. An example is the clarequinnn cosplaywhich shows us its own Gwen-Venom.

The cosplay of Gwen-Venom it is very simple, with a costume in the form of a simple jumpsuit, but there are some nice details, like the claws of Venom and a purple-black setting that helps to get in the right mood.

If you are a cosplay fan of the world of Spider-Man, then you can’t miss shaharuka’s Spider-Gwen cosplay: it comes from the Philippines! How not to mention also the Spider-Gwen cosplay by grusha_cos. Instead, let’s move on to another type of character, with the Spider-Carnage cosplay of candylion.cos in a female version. We close our list of suggestions with missbricosplay’s Gwen Stacy cosplay.

Tell us, what do you think of the clarequinnn’s Venom-Gwen cosplay? Has the character of the Spider-Man narrative universe been recreated in the best way, or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?