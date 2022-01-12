Just a few hours ago, Sony surprised us once again with an announcement for all fans of Spider-man. As on previous occasions, we can now enjoy all the live action productions of Spider-Man, performed by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.

Sony announces a pre-sale collection of all eight Spiderman films. Photo: Facebook / @ FueraDeFocoFRP

There are eight films in total: Tobey Maguire’s trilogy, Andrew Gafield’s The amazing Spider-Man 1 and 2, and Tom Holland’s Homecoming trilogy. There are a few days until a month has passed since the arrival of Spiderman: no way home to theaters and Sony, Marvel and the protagonists continue to reward us.

From now on you can access the pre-sale of the Spider-Man tapes on Blu-ray. At the moment, you can acquire them digitally and later physically, it all depends on the release on streaming platforms of Sin camino a casa.

Tobey Maguire’s Spiderman movie was released in 2002. Photo: Sony Pictures

If you are one of those who has the seven films and you only need Spider-Man: no way home, you can reserve only this one to complete the collection. Something else you should know is that this last group of audiovisuals will have exclusive material never seen before in each of the films.

The pack with the eight tapes has a cost of US $ 59.99. If you have the two previous versions of Spiderman and you only need the Tom Holland trilogy, you can buy it for $ 34.99. Finally, the value only of Spider-Man: no way is US $ 19.99 and you will see it when it is officially available, as well as it will be included in the rest of the packages.