After the great success of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, a film that grossed more than 680 million dollars worldwide, fans were looking forward to the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’. ‘, third film of the franchise and that would close the trilogy starring miles moraleswhich had been announced to be released in March 2024, but which will suffer a delay due to issues unrelated to the film.

However, due to the complaints of the fans for this delay and for the lack of a defined release date, Phil Lord and Christopher Millerthe producers of the film, pointed out that this delay will be used to have an excellent final product, for which they called the followers of the arachnid hero to calm down.

What did the producers of ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ say?

In an interview with ‘Digital Spy’, Lord and Miller announced that work on the tape has resumed, however, they did not go into further details. “We will take the time necessary to have an excellent result,” Lord announced. For his part, Miller added that “the wait will be worth it”, in order to calm the waters and give the public security that, although it will take a while to arrive, the film will exceed all expectations.

‘Spider-Man: a new universe’ (2018), introduced Miles Morales as the new spider hero. Photo: Sony Pictures

Why was the release of ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ delayed?

One of the main reasons for the delay of the third part of the franchise, which was initially to be released on March 29, 2024, is due to the actors’ and writers’ strike that is still going on and which does not have a defined end, for which many projects saw the need to be delayed and even cancelled.

In addition, a few months ago the testimony of four ‘Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse’ animators was released, who denounced the poor working conditions in the film’s production process; In addition, they alleged that the time they were assigned to carry out their duties was “unsustainable and erratic.” Faced with this complaint, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller indicated that they are focused on the quality that they will deliver to the public.

When will ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ be released?

After the initial date of its release, which was to be March 29, 2024, was cancelled, estimates indicated that ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ would not hit theaters until 2025. However , Miles Morales will not be the only one to delay his arrival on the big screen, since the same obstacles also delayed the fourth film of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Where will ‘Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse’ be seen?

The animated film, which will be under the direction of Joaquim dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K Thompson, will be released exclusively in theaters, especially taking into account the great success of its predecessor, which reached the millionaire figure of US$ 686 million in revenue. After 90 days, as usually happens, it will reach a streaming platform, about which there is still no information about it. However, everything indicates that his destination would be Disney +, the platform where the first part is located and where the second part will be released.

