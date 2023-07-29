Sony Pictures has made important changes to the program of films scheduled for release between this and next year, moving some dates that had already been set previously, including the postponement Of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse he was born in sequel to Ghostbusters.

As for the release of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, or the third chapter of the animated saga based on the famous spider-man, of which the second film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has just been released, there is no new precise date.

The film was scheduled to arrive on March 29, 2024, but Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation have decided to move it and are currently considering the best time to place the release of the new film, so we do not know if the launch is still expected during the next month. 2024.

The sequel to Ghostbusters, which does not yet have a name but should continue the work begun with Ghostbusters: Legacy, has also undergone a postponement: this was set for December 20, 2023 and has now been placed instead on the date previously occupied by the aforementioned film animated Spider-Man i.e. March 29, 2024.