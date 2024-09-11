More than a year since the release of the prequel to what will be Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse We still don’t have a sequel that had been promised to arrive in March 2024, however we recently learned that the new release date will be at least sometime in 2027, even so these rumors were denied.

According to these rumors, the film had been delayed due to changes in the script and problems with Sony Pictures Animation, as they could not come to an agreement to bring a worthy conclusion to the trilogy in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and that the animation department was undergoing internal restructuring.

The truth of the matter was revealed when the producer and writer of the Spider-Verse saga, Christopher Miller; and Daniel Pemberton, the film’s musical composer; came out to deny everything on social media.

Daniel commented through his social networks that the film was not having problems with the script and was following the same course as planned.The tapes are coming along very well, there is progress.“Christopher responded to Pemberton on social media.

The truth is that these publications do not tell us anything about the release date, although it is quite likely that we will not see Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse arrive in 2024

What will be the plot of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and when will it come out?

Again, we don’t know what the release date will be for Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versehowever it is likely to be released soon due to the aforementioned statements, between 2024 and 2026 at the latest due to its huge success.

The film will resume what we saw in Across the Spider-Versewhere Miles is trapped in another dimension by his parallel version who is probably the villain known as The Prowler. In this film, Miles will have to decide between saving his father or putting the entire multiverse at serious risk.

