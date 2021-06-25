Throughout its history, the role of Captain America has been changing between different heroes, although there is no doubt that Steve Rogers it will always be a fan favorite. Well it seems like now it’s turn Spider-Man, and specifically Miles Morales, to carry the shield.

As part of a new special cover to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Captain America, Morales has been characterized as the hero by the artist They were Coello. On this cover we can see him wearing the shield with a suit similar to that of Cap. Other characters who will also pay tribute to the Captain are Spider-Woman, Iron Man, and Moon Knight.

Specifically, this cover belongs to the number 28 from Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a story that will apparently serve as a conclusion to the Miles Clones Saga.

Via: ComicBook