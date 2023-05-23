













According to Cruz Contreras, returning to this sequel felt quite challenging. However, he remembers that he had the same feeling in the first installment and we already know how it turned out. So for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the team also came more confident to do their job. Although that does not mean that everything was simple.

One of the main challenges was that they went from having one style of animation to having six different ones. This is due to the enormous number of versions of the spider hero that we will see on the screen. After all, let’s not forget that now we will even have a Tyrannosaurus and even a Spider Cat. It’s not the same to animate for Gwen as it is for the Spectacular version, for example.

Cruz Contreras mentioned that during some meetings they felt intimidated by the studio’s requests. At times, he and the team came to think that some things would not be possible to do. However in the end they were able to do it and he is very proud of this film. You can’t wait for people to go to the movies to see what animation surprises are in store for you.

What is one must-see part of the animation for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

In the talk we asked Cruz Contreras if there was a specific sequence in the film that he loved to animate. Given this, he replied that in reality all the movements and the look of Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099 is his favorite. So we will have to be attentive to his scenes.

Although she loves Miguel’s animation, her favorite characters are actually Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. Miles because he identified a lot with the character from his work on the previous film, due to similarities with his personality. With Gwen he felt more identified when working on this sequel. Since he assured that we will know more about her and her story. Have you already wanted to see it more?

