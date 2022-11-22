In 2018 the world of cinema in the animation part was completely broken, and this was thanks to the appearance of Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse, tape that even took an Oscar for his excellent work. This was partly thanks to the implementation of the art style of him, and now his sequel, Across The Spider-Verseis going to take that much further than imagined.

This is what the producer of the new tape commented, Phil Lord:

The first movie had an animation style that dominates the movie. This movie has six. So we’re taking those tools, adding everything we learned in The Mitchells Vs The Machines, and then growing them even more to accommodate the ambition of this movie. Which is to surprise you every time you enter a new environment, and also to make sure that the style of the film reflects the story and that the imagery is driven by feeling, as opposed to a highbrow art project.

This mentions Christopher Rosemary:

The two styles you saw in the trailer were what’s called Earth-50101, which we call ‘Mumbattan’, which is based on an Indian comic style, and New York from the world of Spider-Man 2099. That’s based on artwork style Syd Mead of what the future could be like. There’s also Gwen’s world, which is Earth-65. And that was a watercolor wash style reminiscent of comic book covers of him.

Remember that this second film will be released next June 2 in theaters.

Via: Empire

editor’s note: This film promises a lot, and if things are done well, it could easily win another statuette for the best of animation. Although we will have to wait half a year to know the result.