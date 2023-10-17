













This will be a new opportunity to see it for those who were not able to see it in theaters at the time or simply want to relive it.

However, it should be noted that this announcement from the company, at least for now, only applies to the United States.

The fact that Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse comes to Netflix is ​​the result of an agreement signed by Sony Pictures in April 2021, as with Disney, for the rights to its films.

Specifically, with those released between 2022 and 2026. It should be noted that this agreement was made on top of an existing one signed directly with Sony Pictures Animation, which took place in 2014. That explains the current state of things.

At the moment it is not known when exactly it will arrive Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse to Netflix in Latin America.

The previous movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewas once available on this service in Latin America.

That was in February 2022 and in August it ended up being removed from its catalog. So when this sequel is available it is best to take a look at it as soon as possible and fully enjoy it.

His name is Miles Morales. He was bitten by a radioactive spider. I’m pretty sure you know the rest. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse comes to Netflix in the US on October 31!!! pic.twitter.com/kQsnbSK16i — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse It is the third highest-grossing film so far this year in the United States. It is also the one produced by Sony Pictures Animation that has generated the most money and the sixth most prominent worldwide so far in 2023.

This film cost $100 million dollars and once it finished its run it grossed $690 million. It also has an average of 96% according to the Rotten Tomatoes site.

