“Spider-man: through the Spider-Verse” is not the end of the saga, because as it had already been reported before the premiere of the sequel, the story of Miles Morales will continue in “Spider-man: beyond the Spider-Verse “. In such a way, it is already a fact that fans of Marvel’s spider hero will be able to enjoy a whole trilogy by Sony Pictures. When does the film premiere and what would its plot be after the events of the second part? SPOILERS AHEAD.

Likewise, with the exciting arrival in theaters of the animated film, a new live-action feature film of Spider-Man has also been confirmed that would leave Tom Holland behind. What is coming for the future of Peter Parker and his variants? We tell you in the next note.

When is “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” released?

As Sony Pictures had already announced after the success of “Into the Spider-Verse”the story of Miles Morales would continue in two more films: “Across the Spider-Verse” (which has just been released in theaters) and “Beyond the Spider-Verse”. As for this last title, the release date is stipulated for the next March 29, 2024.

Though the day is already set, this could change if the production suffers some kind of delay. This happened with the second part, whose release was scheduled for April 2022, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic it had to be moved on the agenda by the studio.

What will “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” be about?

SPOILERS FOR “THROUGH THE SPIDER-VERSE”. the plot of “Spider-Man: beyond the Spider-Verse” It has not yet been fully confirmed, but it is logical that the unexpected ending of the second film will continue, where the protagonists end up in trouble in the middle of what seems to be the beginning of a multiversal war.

Find out when “Spider-Man through the Spider-Verse” premieres. Photo: Sony Pictures

After Miles Morales ends up trapped in another universe where Spider-Man doesn’t exist and his father is dead, Gwen Stacy assembles a team of spiders to find him and confront the Miguel O’Hara regime, who is trying to kill Miles so he won’t endanger the multiverse.

