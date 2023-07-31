Spider-Man is always one of the public’s favorite superheroes and his fame seems to grow over the years: even the recent reinterpretation in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been much appreciated, and precisely from this production let’s see this again Spider Gwen cosplay from ravvcoser.

The new Gwen Stacyparticularly cheeky and sporty in the animated version of Spider-Gwen, has been perfectly reproduced by the cosplayer in question, really able to closely recall the version of the character seen in the recent film.

With this still available at the cinema these days, this cosplay by ravvcoser really happens to be the best, demonstrating however a great ability, on the part of the girl, to identify herself in the role. In particular, the hair and the expression are really reminiscent of the original, as well as the choice of the skyline with the skyscrapers as the background of the photos.

For the rest, the cosplayer used a classic costume which closely follows that of the animated film, but it is above all the study on the hairstyle and make-up that recalls the typical features and characteristics of the character seen in the film in question, particularly charismatic.

