Is superhero cinema dead? That was taken for granted until recently, but “Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse” shows us with one and infinite possibilities that not while there is heart and passion behind it. James Gunn said well that there is no fatigue for superheroes, but for bad stories that do not attract the public and this is reflected with this impressive film in all the senses If five years ago we made a leap of faith, now we are facing a renewal of vows.

Even when some fans believed that the story could not go any further, the film exceeds its predecessor and the high expectations that it left us. The scale of bombast, spectacularity and complexity is already on another level. The Spider-Verse seems to be too small now that the creators of the film have turned it into an inexhaustible resource, which shows the mediocrity of the MCU. This is a multiverse of madness.

The Spider-Verse, an unbeatable experience

The idea of ​​the multiverse had already been worked on previously in Marvel Studios productions. However, the Spider-Verse saga presumes a mastery of it and its implications. Unlike “Spider-Man: no way home”, it does not resort to nostalgia. Contrary to “Doctor Strange 2”, it exploits the new possibilities as if there were no sequel. The greatest virtue of this spider odyssey is that it builds its universe on itself -with known concepts but completely from scratch- and expands it beyond what was imagined.

The best Spider-Man in the movies? It’s not Peter Parker, but Miles Morales

After eight ‘wall-crawler’ movies, we’ve finally reached the pinnacle: this is the ultimate Spider-Man. Miles Morales not only rescues the essence of the superhero and what he means in the comics, but also makes them his own with his own style. If one thing hasn’t changed between the many reinventions, it’s that with great power comes great responsibility, and Miles Morales will have to learn that the hard way.

In “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse,” Miles is thrown across the multiverse and meets a team of Spider-Man tasked with protecting canon. When an anomaly puts his very existence at risk, he must face even his variants to save those he loves. In parallel, the film also addresses crucial aspects for the human being behind the mask. It questions his identity, place in the world, and destiny, giving the protagonist a development and introspection that would arouse the envy of flesh and blood versions of him.

An unmissable feast in cinemas

Although “Spider-Man: across the Spider-verse” is the bridge of the trilogy, it is not only a transition installment like “Avengers: age of Ultron”. There is a lot of work involved, a surprising range of characters, nuances and paths that one goes through in the blink of an eye. We are facing a fiction in which everything is possible and can coexist.

Everything flows like a beast in 140 minutes that fly by thanks to its frenetic pace and visual dynamism. It is impossible not to disassociate during this psychedelic feast that boasts up to six different animation styles and a soundtrack to match. Everything is so well distributed that it makes it seem easy to manage the times, characters and each intertwined plot as if it were a juggling show. In short, an extraordinary experience that when it’s over, how much is missing.

Doesn’t lightning strike the same place twice? Here the anomaly was achieved, one that we are grateful to have even though the TVA, Spider-Society and other associations strive to eradicate it. Until that happens, if that happens, there’s only one way to enjoy “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and that’s by watching it on the big screen.

