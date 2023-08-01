The Amazon offers of today allow us to book Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Steelbook Edition (BD + DVD) with six cards included. The price is €27.99, while the release date is set for September 14, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It’s about a reservation at guaranteed minimum price, as usual for Amazon. It means that you will pay the lowest price that appears on the platform between the moment of your pre-order and the moment of shipment. In case of discounts you will not have to redo the order and you will not have to follow the price trend. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. The reservation is free and can be canceled before shipment at no cost.

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the second installment in the “Spider-Verse” series. It is an animated film that follows the adventures of Miles Morales: the boy is now an established Spider-Man in his own universe, but he is not the only one as he well knows. In this film he will travel to new universes and discover many new Spider-people, also finding Gwen. The film was a huge success at the cinema and exceeded the expectations created by the first (and excellent) film. This edition includes the Blu-Ray, the DVD and also six trading cards, all inside a steelbook.