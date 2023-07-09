Spider-Man remains one of the public’s favorite superheroes, which thanks to its new and excellent reinterpretation in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, therefore it is not surprising that the cosplayers continue to be inspired by the brand, as we see with this Spider Gwen cosplay from shirogane_sama.

So let’s see Gwen Stacy in Spider-Gwen version perfectly reproduced in this reinterpretation of the excellent cosplayer, which closely resembles the version of the character seen in the animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, complete with a scene near the window.

With the new animated film available in theaters these days and which has already garnered great acclaim from critics, the new Spider-Gwen is winning more fans. In this case, she is staged with shirogane_sama’s usual precision.

The cosplayer used a costume which closely follows that of the animated film, but it is above all the hair and make-up that recall the typical features and characteristics of the character seen in the film in question, particularly charismatic. The result is truly remarkable.

