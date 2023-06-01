Miles Morales has been able to assert himself and be loved by all: his feat on Sony PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles is very famous, while the first chapter dedicated to him, Spider-Man: Into a New Universe, depopulated the cinema with an avant-garde aesthetic and a true hero story. Today he returns to the cinema with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in what appears to be an epic and mature adventure at the same time. Let’s find out together what lurks on our hero’s web.

Being Spider-Man

Gwen Stacy/Spider Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) lives her lonely existence at hers New Yorkangry with herself and with life that has put her in front of difficult choices and situations, such as the death of her best friend, Peter Parker. Gwen keeps thinking about another guy, one she met in another universe some time ago and whom she can’t contact anymore: Miles Morales (Shameik Moore). Our Miles lives his life exactly like Gwen, although in his universe Peter Parker was not his best friend, but where he inherited his legacy by becoming Spider-Man for all New Yorkers of that reality.

Miles spends his days torn between being a fifteen-year-old student, with an overly apprehensive policeman father and nurse mother, and being in a sense that policeman’s partner, in the guise of Spider-Man keeping the secret to himself . Miles keeps dreaming of one day seeing the Spider-Family again whom he met some time ago, and most of all, objectively in his thoughts as a teenager, is the beautiful Gwen.

Everything changes in both their lives when mysterious characters appear in their respective worlds, and when Gwen finds a way to reach our hero. The plot of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is more tangled than a spider’s web, this without a doubt, and we can’t tell you anything else, except that there will be twists and turns at every crossroads of the “spider-like threads of destiny”, many new Spider-Men to meet and love and why not, also someone to hate. Old friends will return, and for Miles it will be an opportunity for enormous growth.

Spider-Verse

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Miles will come into contact with a dense network of Spider-Men (ah, Spider-Women too of course!), who fight side by side to safeguard the fate of the universe: the leader of this web of heroes is Spiderman 2099 whose common name is Miguel O’Hara (played by Oscar Isaac) whose powers vary from those of the Webweavers we usually think of, for example creates a red organic web, has accelerated vision which allows him to see things in “slow motion” and act accordingly, has retractable poisonous quills and retractable claws, as well as enhanced strength, speed, vision, stamina, and agility.

They will also appear in the film Spider-Man India (Karan Soni) e Spider Punk (Daniel Kaluuya) who will be “outsiders” compared to the main plot but, as often happens, the influence they will have on the life and development of Miles Morales will be perhaps more incisive than many others. We won’t go into more about the encounters Miles will have on this crazy dystopian journey into the world of Spider-Men, but we can definitely tell you to enjoy the ride.

Everything is possible

The motto of Miles Morales in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is without a doubt “Everything is possible”, and he truly believes in it, so much so that he seems to convey to you too who observe him, that maybe everything is really possible with commitment. We believe that this is the underlying message of the film, and in this review it seemed appropriate to highlight it.

talking about theaestheticsthe second chapter of the black Web-slinger is very similar to the firstalthough here everything is more accentuated and dystopian, to the point that every world touched by our heroes takes on peculiar contours, lines and borders.

Sometimes the film’s aesthetic is “heavy”: if you are photosensitive you may have more problems here than in the disco, you are warned. Lights and effects are really nice but it would have been better to give some extra breather to the viewer who, for two hours and twentyone enjoys a good film with a beating and incessant rhythm both from the point of view of the notions and information received and from a purely visual point of view.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is a great sequelprobably one of the best among the “second films” that they can be turned. However the real problem is that it is a endless sequelwhich lays the foundations for a third movie real called Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse . The feeling that the film leaves when it comes out of the theater is something “unfinished”, as if it were the first half of a film that has remained half-finished.