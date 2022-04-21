“Spider-Man: into the Spider-Verse” premiered in 2018 and was considered one of the best animated feature films ever created, which even won the Oscar for best animated film in 2019. The film starring Miles Morales showed us the trailer for its long-awaited sequel “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” in December, in which he told us about his meeting with Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy.

The sequel is going to be divided into two parts, whose first installment had an initial release date of October 7, 2022. However, a Sony announcement has revealed that both productions have been considerably delayed, thus postponing their release dates. for more than six months.

Official Synopsis for “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Miles Morales returns for the next chapter in the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, an epic adventure that will transport Brooklyn’s friendly Spider-Man full-time across the multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new Spider-team. -People to face a villain more powerful than anything they have encountered.

Official synopsis for Across the Spider-Verse anticipates powerful villain. Photo: Sony Pictures

New dates for “Spider-Man: across the Spider-Verse” part I and II

Sony has announced that both parts have been officially delayed, with their new release dates being as follows:

“ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ” part I will debut in theaters on June 2, 2023 .

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” part II will debut in theaters on March 29, 2024 .