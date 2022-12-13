Sony released the trailer officer in Italian from Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Versethe new animated film starring Miles Morales who also has a exit date: will make its debut in Italian cinemas on June 1, 2023.

While all the eyes of video game enthusiasts are focused on the possible trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which in theory could arrive at any time, taking advantage of the clamor for the presentation of the feature film, it seems that the next adventure of the animated Miles promises well .

In practice the video it is based on a dialogue between the protagonist and his mother, while the images of Spider-Man: A New Universe flow (here the review), to then give way to the sequences of the new chapter.

Of course the multiverse once again stands as a central element of the story, and the last seconds of the trailer demonstrate this in the most spectacular way possible, when Miles finds himself on the run while being chased by hundreds of other Spider-Man.

Absolutely noteworthy is the presence of characters such as the “classic” Peter Parker, Spider-Gwen and Miguel O’Hara, aka Spider-Man 2099. Why do they all seem to be angry with their young colleague? The answer, as mentioned, will arrive on June 1 at the cinema.