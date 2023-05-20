Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the protagonist of a new trailer in Italianpublished by sony to promote the release of the animated film in cinemas, scheduled for June 1st.

As reported in recent days, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will have a duration of 140 minutes, evidently necessary to best tell a story that promises to be particularly multifaceted, given that it involves countless Spider-Man and just as many universes.

Sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Versewinner of the Oscar in 2018, Across the Spider-Verse tells once again the adventures of Miles Morales, who together with his friend Gwen (Spider-Woman) will face a threat to the entire multiverse.

It will be impossible to thwart it alone, so the protagonist will have to collaborate with Spider-Man from other dimensions, in particular Miguel O’Hara, the Spider-Man of 2099, to be able to complete the difficult task.