Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated films for this year was spider-man: Across the Spider-Versesequel to Into The Spider-Versewhich was released in 2018. However, fans received some bad news from Sonybecause the premiere had to be rescheduled due to technical problems until the first half of next year.

And despite the fact that not much of the film was shown, the plans to remove toys and merchandise from it continued, registering that there is merchandise from the film with latent spoilers. This was made known with some photos on the platform Twittershowing that one of the characters involved in this second part is neither more nor less than Spider Punk.

One of the photos describes the toy as Spider-Punk Web Blast, the iconic guitar of the wall-crawler in this rock version. The second article is somewhat more obvious, as it is a direct look at the mask that the superhero will wear. With some small peaks that simulate a Mohawkone of the hairstyles that distinguish the community of Punk.

Here you can see the evidence:

Despite having this small spoiler, it is possible that the appearance of Spider Punk be somewhat sporadic and not have much to do with the plot, because let’s remember that in the last movie there were only three important characters. Peter. B. Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Moralesthe others were just guests who contributed less.

A new trailer for the film hasn’t been released for now, but we may see one later in the year with promo themes. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse the next one opens June 2, 2023 On cinemas.

Via: The direct