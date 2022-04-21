Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is one of the most beloved movies of the arachnid, and many are eager for the sequel, which was originally going to hit theaters on October 7. However, it has been revealed that this tape, as well as the third animated feature film starring Miles Morales, have been delayed.

According to Deadlines, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed eight months, and will now hit theaters until June 2, 2023. With this, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II It already has a release date, and it will be March 29, 2024 when this trilogy comes to an end.

These are not all the news that Sony has about the Spider-Man universe that they want to create. madam weba film starring Sydney Sweeney and Dakota Johnson, will hit theaters on July 7, 2023. At the moment there is no more information about the studio’s next projects, such as the Kraven the Hunter movie.

On related topics, Sony finally talks about Spider-Man 4 by Tobey Maguire. Similarly, this is what the end of Morbius means for the future of this character.

Editor’s note:

Without a doubt, news that will sadden more than one. Considering the incredible animation that the first film had, this extra time will probably be used to improve the animation techniques that captivated everyone long ago.

Via: dead line