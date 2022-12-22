The arrival of another poster of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features a large number of Spider-Man variants that will appear in the animated film.

Just yesterday, Sony Pictures Animation unveiled a poster for the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, giving an even closer look at heroes like Scarlet Spiderthe clone of Peter Parker o Spiderman 2099.

The international poster for the film appears to be the same as the first poster released by Sony however instead of being vertical it is horizontal. In doing so, we can see much more broadly.

We can see PlayStation Spider-Man in her red, blue and white costume, Spinneret (Mary Jane of Terra 18119) and the animated Spider-men of Spider-Man Unlimited and Spectacular Spiderman.

Fans of the Spectacular series are delighted to find out that the character will make an appearance in the film. The showrunner, however, isn’t quite sure that will actually happen.

In fact, according to one statement, not all the loot that appears in the poster has to appear in the film, so something could have been put there just to “fill in”, for a scene.

As for the synopsis of the film, at the moment it seems unknown why Miles disagrees with the likes of Spider-Man 2099, but it all suggests they may have conflicting ideas about how to deal with The Spot.