The sequel to Sony’s acclaimed animated work Spider-Man Into the Spider-Versethat is to say Spider-Man Across the Spider-Versewas officially postponed to June 2 next year. Unfortunately, therefore, we will have to wait a few months longer than expected, given that the official date for the release at the cinema was until now set for 7 October 2022.

The new animated film, however, will be part of an experience consisting of two films, in fact it is also expected the arrival of a Part 2, which is currently scheduled for March 29, 2024. Many fans of this cinematic world, will also have noticed that, after the postponement, Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse will arrive just a month before the release of Madame Web, the newest addition to Sony’s expanded Spider-Man universe (set to date July 7, 2023).

The anticipated film features a daring and thrilling Spider-Man journey – that of Miles Morales – through the multiverse, in the company of Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-people who will have to contend with a terrible and very powerful villain.

This work, which will have the honor and the burden of following the events of a film that was worthy of the Oscar win, is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, and stars Phil Lord , Christofer Miller and Dave Callaham.

The details are not clear Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has been postponed, but it is very likely that this is also linked to this: a film of such success creates very high expectations for future sequels, and if it is true that “From great powers comes great responsibilities”the concept will also be clear to production.

These are the words of Miller a few weeks ago about the film: