Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was planning one post-credits scene but it was cut. Obviously, in order to be able to say more about it, it is mandatory to make precise references to the plot of the film. If you don’t want any kind of spoilers or anticipation, do not continue reading beyond the image below.

Gwen and Miles in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

According to producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the post-credits scene would have been a sequel to an unfinished scene from the film that saw the film’s main villain, The Blur, hang out at a Spider-Man villain bar without being able to get a drink. “And then finally he steals the drink for himself and pours it and it all comes out of his holes,” Lord told IndieWire. “He IS the dumbest villain of them all.”

The idea for the post-credits scene, then, was show The Blur returning to the villain bar and takes down all the villains who made fun of him previously. “It was one of my favorite things, to see this guy being teased and then he comes back and, with a mere whisper, demolishes everyone who comes near him,” said Alan Hawkins, head of character animation. “But you have to have both sequences for it to work.”

It’s not a particularly important addition, it must be said, so it’s not a great loss from a purely narrative point of view. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is in fact a fantastic film as it is: if you are not convinced, read our review.